3 Ohio school districts closed Tuesday due to threats

CLEVELAND — At least three school districts in Northeast Ohio closed on Tuesday and canceled classes due to threats.

In Cleveland, the Cleveland Arts and Social Sciences Academy had an emergency closing on Tuesday “for the safety and security of staff and scholars,” school leaders shared on social media.

School leaders said they received information about a possible attack on middle school students, WJW in Cleveland reported.

Lorain City Schools and Clearview Local Schools also had closures on Tuesday.

Lorain High School and the district’s central office were both closed after local police were notified by the FBI that a threat against the school had been posted on social media, WOIO in Cleveland reported.

An investigation was launched and detectives with Lorain police obtained a confession from a 12-year-old girl roughly three hours after being initially notified.

The child said to have written it as a joke and had no means to follow through. She’s since received a summons to appear in juvenile court for inducing panic.

Clearview High School and Durling Middle School due to a bomb threat made against the high school on Monday night.

Lorain County Sheriff deputies deployed bomb-sniffing dogs to search both buildings, but nothing was found.

Both Clearview High School and Durling Middle School are expected to reopen on Wednesday.

