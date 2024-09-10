FOP leaders express concerns over signed contract with city, police union

DAYTON — Dayton police union leaders say they fear the city is trying to get out of a signed contract agreement with the union and its officers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell talks about the work now being in jeopardy on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The FOP and the city signed the contract a couple of months ago after a year and a half of negotiating.

TRENDING STORIES:

FOP leaders say every neighborhood and every person in the city deserves the protection that police officers work to provide, and they thought despite the bruised feelings contract negotiations always bring, everyone was on the same page. That feeling is now completely gone.

We will continue updating this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]