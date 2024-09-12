Local community asked to limit water amid drought in the Miami Valley

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook leaders are asking people to conserve water because of the drought across the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with leaders in Bellbrook and will have more details on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials in the community are concerned about the impact the long-term lack of rain is having on their water supply.

They’re asking people to think about not washing their cars or watering lawns because the water table level has been dropping, especially severely in the last two weeks.

We will continue updating this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



