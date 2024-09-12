Springfield City Hall evacuated after bomb threat

SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE @ 9:54 a.m.:

Springfield City Hall is being evacuated after a threat was reported.

In a statement, a city spokesperson said the city was alerted of a bomb threat via email around 8:24 a.m. on Thursday, prompting an evacuation of the building.

“Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our employees and residents. We are working to address this situation as swiftly as possible,” the statement read.

Officials are asking the community to avoid the area around City Hall while the investigation is being conducted.

News Center 7 has a crew on the scene. They report a large police presence, including officers from other jurisdictions such as Dayton Police.

Anyone with information on the threat or who has seen any suspicious activity is asked to contact the Springfield Police Division.

