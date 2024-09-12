Power outage cancels classes elementary school in Kettering

KETTERING — A power outage has canceled classes at a local elementary school for Thursday.

John F. Kennedy Elementary School announced on social media there will be no school due to a power outage.

“If your child rides a bus, they will stay here until busses return from middle school routes,” they wrote on its Facebook page.

JFK Elementary School is located at the 5000 block of Polen Drive.

