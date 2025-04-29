Damage reported as strong storms move through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Damage has been reported after strong storms moved through the Miami Valley Tuesday afternoon.
In Troy, a large tree was down in an alley between Oak and Union Street.
Union Street is closed between Race and Canal due to low-hanging lines.
In West Milton, a large tree was uprooted on SR-48 near OH-571.
Parts of a tree fell on a house on Rankin Drive in Englewood.
A tree was also reported on a garage in the 100 block of Lightner Lane in Englewood.
