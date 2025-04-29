Damage reported as strong storms move through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Damage has been reported after strong storms moved through the Miami Valley Tuesday afternoon.

In Troy, a large tree was down in an alley between Oak and Union Street.

Tree down in an alley between Oak and Union Street in troy. Union Street is closed between Race and Canal because of low-hanging phone or cable lines. (iWitness7)

Union Street is closed between Race and Canal due to low-hanging lines.

In West Milton, a large tree was uprooted on SR-48 near OH-571.

SR-48 tree uprooted (iWitness7)

Parts of a tree fell on a house on Rankin Drive in Englewood.

Tree on house

A tree was also reported on a garage in the 100 block of Lightner Lane in Englewood.

