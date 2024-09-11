New details uncovered about viral goose photo as Springfield’s immigration surge makes national news

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield has been in the national spotlight this week with national media outlets reporting on the city’s immigration surge, presidential candidates discussing rumors about the city’s Haitian population, and a viral photo spreading on social media.

News Center 7′s John Bedell has spent the day in Springfield, speaking with residents and Ohio’s governor. He’ll break down the information we uncovered about the photo tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

This week, several people have sent News Center 7 a picture showing a man walking around, carrying a goose. They’ve claimed it shows evidence of Haitian migrants catching and eating geese in Springfield.

We’ve uncovered that the photo is over a month old and wasn’t taken in Springfield, or anywhere in the Miami Valley.

