FBI reveals role in Springfield bomb threat investigation

SPRINGFIELD, OH — A bomb threat forced Springfield City Hall, two schools, and two state offices to evacuate on Thursday morning.

The FBI is helping with the investigation. “The FBI is working in coordination with the Springfield Police Department and is prepared to investigate if information of a potential federal violation is discovered,” the Bureau sent in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Springfield police said someone emailed a bomb threat just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, sending the message to multiple agencies and media outlets, but didn’t say which ones.

“Due to the serious nature of this threat, all of the occupied buildings were evacuated,” Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliot said.

The evacuated buildings listed in the threat included city hall, Bureau of Motor Vehicles Springfield Driver’s Exam Station, Ohio License Bureau Southside, Springfield Academy of Excellence, and Fulton Elementary School.

Other locations, including the Clark County Court facilities, were investigated “out of an abundance of caution.” Clark County officials said all county buildings ended up closing Thursday as a precaution.

The FBI is also helping investigate a suspicious package found at a home in Springfield on Wednesday.

“The FBI did have an agent at the scene of the suspicious package yesterday. The FBI frequently works closely with local bomb squads due to our mission to protect against the possession and use of illegal explosive devices and related threats,” the Bureau said in a statement.

Police said that the package had a note on it stating it was from a group the Anti-Defamation League considers a neo-nazi group.

The Dayton Bomb Squad investigated and ultimately gave the package to the FBI to investigate, according to a Springfield lieutenant.

