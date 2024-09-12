FBI called to investigate after ‘suspicious package’ found at Springfield home, police say

SPRINGFIELD — The Federal Bureau of Investigations is investigating after a suspicious package was found at a Springfield home Wednesday.
Around 2:40 p.m. Springfield police received a call from the 800 block of Champion Avenue stating that a suspicious package was found on a doorstep.
Police said that the package had a note on it stating it was from what the Anti-Defamation League considers a neo-nazi group.
The Dayton Bomb Squad investigated and ultimately gave the package to the FBI to investigate, according to a Springfield lieutenant.
