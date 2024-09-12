FBI called to investigate after ‘suspicious package’ found at Springfield home, police say

SPRINGFIELD — The Federal Bureau of Investigations is investigating after a suspicious package was found at a Springfield home Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Centers 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke with police about the investigation. Hear the latest details LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

Around 2:40 p.m. Springfield police received a call from the 800 block of Champion Avenue stating that a suspicious package was found on a doorstep.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said that the package had a note on it stating it was from what the Anti-Defamation League considers a neo-nazi group.

The Dayton Bomb Squad investigated and ultimately gave the package to the FBI to investigate, according to a Springfield lieutenant.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



