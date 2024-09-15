County wide call for assistance dropped in Oregon District after reported shooting

DAYTON — A county-wide call for assistance was dropped in the Oregon District early Sunday morning.
Around 2:23 a.m. a Dayton police officer dropped a signal 99, or a county-wide call for assistance.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed the signal 99 was dropped in response to a reported shooting.
No other immediate details were available.
This is a developing story.
