Firefighters battle house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton late Saturday night.

Just before midnight, firefighters were dispatched to the 20 block of North Ardmore Ave on reports of a house fire.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire in the attic, according to Emergency Scanner Traffic.

One woman was inside the house at the time of the fire but has since evacuated, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

She was reportedly having difficulty breathing but it does not appear that she has been transported to the hospital at this time.

Crews are working to knock down the fire.

This is a developing story.

