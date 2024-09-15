‘We need peace;’ Local Haitian leaders speak out after rumors attract national attention

SPRINGFIELD — Leaders of the Haitian community held a meeting to address the rumors in Springfield.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson talks the leaders about how the community is dealing with the national attention

On Saturday, the community scheduled an in-person community discussion to talk about everything that’s been going on.

Just an hour before the meeting, the event was moved to streaming only out of fear of a possible attack.

Lindsay Aime, a leader of the Haitian Community Help and Support Center in Springfield, said Haitian people are scared.

“We feel like we have a target because there’s too many threats,” Lindsay Aime said.

