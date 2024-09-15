‘We need peace;’ Local Haitian leaders speak out after rumors attract national attention

SPRINGFIELD — Leaders of the Haitian community held a meeting to address the rumors in Springfield.
On Saturday, the community scheduled an in-person community discussion to talk about everything that’s been going on.
Just an hour before the meeting, the event was moved to streaming only out of fear of a possible attack.
Lindsay Aime, a leader of the Haitian Community Help and Support Center in Springfield, said Haitian people are scared.
“We feel like we have a target because there’s too many threats,” Lindsay Aime said.
