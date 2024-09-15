Wittenberg University cancels events, activities after receiving shooting threat

SPRINGFIELD — Wittenberg University has canceled all events and activities on Sunday after receiving an email about a potential on-campus shooting threat, according to an alert from the university.

The university said the threat targeted Haitian members of the community. The campus is located in Springfield.

All students, faculty and staff are asked to exercise extreme caution, be alert of all surroundings, and prepare for additional instructions or a lockdown.

The Springfield Police Division will have increased patrols on campus on Sunday.

“University administrators recognize that the city of Springfield has experienced an increase of threats to local government, businesses, and schools in the past week. We take this threat seriously and will provide updates to the campus as we learn more about the situation,” the university said.

Wittenberg police are working with the Springfield Police Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate this threat.

Anyone who may see suspicious behavior or have any information about the threat is asked to contact the Wittenberg Police Division at (937) 327-6363 or (937) 327-6231.

