6 hospitalized after 9-car crash near Huber Heights gas station

HUBER HEIGHTS — Six people were hospitalized after 9 cars were involved in a crash in Huber Heights on Tuesday, according to a Huber Heights police report.

The crash was reported shortly after 2:00 p.m. near the Sheetz gas station on Old Troy Pike.

Huber Heights police on the scene told News Center 7 that nine cars were involved in the crash.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash happened when a speeding car driving north on SR-202 hit the back of another car.

The at-fault car went from the right lane to the left lane and hit more cars.

The first car that was hit went north in the right lane and also hit several cars, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The crash report indicates that three drivers, including an 88-year-old man, a 62-year-old, and a 39-year-old, were hospitalized with suspected serious injuries.

Four other people involved sustained minor injuries, but only three were hospitalized.

The 88-year-old man was the at-fault driver in this crash.

He was cited for failure to control, according to the crash report.

