Sheriff’s office cruiser involved in crash in Montgomery County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was involved in a crash Sunday morning.
The crash was reported in the area of Sunnyview Avenue and Catalpa Drive shortly before 10 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.
Video from the scene shows the front of the cruiser being heavily damaged.
There was at least one other vehicle on the scene with damage.
News Center 7 is working to learn if any injuries were reported and how the crash occured.
We will continue updating this story.
