Suspect in stolen vehicle leads deputies on chase throughout Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — An investigation is underway after a suspect in stolen vehicle led deputies on a pursuit Sunday.

At 9:50 a.m., deputies located an unoccupied stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Kroger on W. Siebenthaler Ave. in Harrison Township, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

While waiting on backup to arrive, the suspects got into the stolen vehicle and a deputy approached.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect immediately backed into the car parked behind it knocking the owner to the ground.

The suspect then pulled forward and hit another parked car next to the deputy.

The suspect backed up again hitting the original vehicle, put the car in drive, hit two more vehicles, and almost ran over the victim lying on the ground.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect fled east out of the Kroger parking lot onto Klepinger Road to Salem Avenue.

The victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The pursuit went through parts of Harrison Twp., Dayton, Trotwood, and back into Harrison Twp. And ended at John Wolfe Park in Trotwood.

Three occupants ran from the vehicle and could not be located.

During the pursuit, a deputy was involved in a crash with a vehicle not involved.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a sheriff’s office cruiser was involved in a crash in the area of Sunnyview Avenue and Catalpa Drive.

The driver of the other vehicle and a deputy were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries and have since been released.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

