CultureFest cancelled for public safety amid threats in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The city of Springfield has decided to cancel its Downtown Culture Fest for Public Safety.

Amid the recent threats and safety concerns, the City of Springfield has decided to cancel this year’s CultureFest celebration, the city said in a release.

“The decision was made with the utmost consideration for the safety and well-being of our community and event participants,” the city said in the release.

CutltureFest is an event that celebrates diversity, arts, and local culture.

City Officials along with local and state law enforcement determined that canceling the event was “the most responsible course of action to prevent any potential risks to attendees, staff, vendors, and volunteers.”

“We deeply regret having to cancel CultureFest, as we know it is a beloved event for our community,” City Manager Bryan Heck said. “However, the safety of our residents and visitors must come first.”

The event was originally scheduled for September 27-28.

This comes after several days’ worth of threats targeting schools, city buildings, hospitals, and universities in Springfield.

