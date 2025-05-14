17-year-old boy dead after head-on crash in Butler County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Butler County — A 17-year-old boy is dead after a crash in Butler County Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred on Maude Hughes Road, just south of Kyles Station Road, in Liberty Township at 11:45 a.m.

At the time of the crash, the teenager was driving a Honda Civic north on Maude Hughes Road and a Ford Transit Van was traveling south.

A preliminary investigation found that the 17-year-old crossed left of center for an unknown reason and crashed into the van head-on, according to the spokesperson.

Medics took the teenager to an area hospital with critical injuries.

He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, the spokesperson said.

The driver of the van was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The identity of the teenager was not immediately available.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. “The loss of a young life is something no family should ever have to endure. Our hearts are with the family as they navigate this devastating loss.”

This crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

