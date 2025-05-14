Local Big Lots set to reopen Thursday

KETTERING — Big Lots will host a soft reopening of a local location on Thursday.

The store at Kettering Towne Center on Dorothy Lane will open on May 15.

“Customers should expect to find their favorite items with some exciting new additions,” a Big Lots spokesperson said.

The store will host a grand reopening later in the year.

