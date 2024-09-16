2 Springfield colleges move classes online after multiple threats

SPRINGFIELD — Two Springfield colleges will hold classes online this week after recent threats.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Wittenberg University and Clark State Community College received threats over the weekend.

Wittenberg received two, one for a potential on-campus shooting and another for a bomb threat.

Clark State said they got an email threatening a possible shooting.

Wittenberg will hold online classes Monday and Clark State will be virtual all week.

Springfield mayor Rob Rue told News Center 7 he never expected what the false claims would do to his city.

“I never would have had the thought that I would tell you that your pets are safe in Springfield, which they absolutely are,” he said.

