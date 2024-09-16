2 Springfield colleges move classes online after multiple threats

SPRINGFIELD — Two Springfield colleges will hold classes online this week after recent threats.
We will look at the unrest in Springfield and calls from city leaders for all this to stop this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.
As News Center 7 previously reported, Wittenberg University and Clark State Community College received threats over the weekend.
Wittenberg received two, one for a potential on-campus shooting and another for a bomb threat.
Clark State said they got an email threatening a possible shooting.
Wittenberg will hold online classes Monday and Clark State will be virtual all week.
Springfield mayor Rob Rue told News Center 7 he never expected what the false claims would do to his city.
“I never would have had the thought that I would tell you that your pets are safe in Springfield, which they absolutely are,” he said.
We will update this story.
