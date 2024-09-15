Wittenberg University moves classes online Monday following bomb threat

SPRINGFIELD — Wittenberg University moved all classes online on Monday as authorities continue to investigate two threats, according to an alert from the university.

As previously reported on News Center 7, the university received an email about a potential on-campus shooting threat Saturday night.

The university received another email regarding a bomb threat with a red Honda Civic Sunday afternoon.

“The entire campus has been cleared of any suspicious vehicle and no threats found. The red Honda Civic located on Bill Edwards Drive was cleared and found not to be involved. If you have any information please contact dispatch at (937) 327-6231 or (937) 327-6363,” the university said in the alert.

University leaders said both threats targeted Haitian members of the community.

All activities, events and athletic games on Sunday were previously canceled, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Students, faculty and staff on campus are asked to exercise extreme caution, be alert of all surroundings, and prepare for additional instructions or a lockdown.

Wittenberg police are working with the Springfield Police Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate both threats.

Springfield Police Division officers have had increased patrols on campus on Sunday.

“University administrators recognize that the city of Springfield has experienced an increase of threats to local government, businesses, and schools in the past week. We take this threat seriously and will provide updates to the campus as we learn more about the situation,” the university said.

Clark State College has moved all classes online this week after receiving similar threats.

