Trees crash into homes, knock down power lines as severe storms move through region

MIAMI VALLEY — People are cleaning up after severe storms moved through the region on Tuesday.

>> PHOTOS: Trees down, roads blocked after strong storms move through

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, security video captured from a house in Troy shows how strong the storms were.

TRENDING STORIES:

The video, shared by Donald Degroat, shows heavy rain moving in and strong winds shaking the trees.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney said hurricane gusts were measured in Miami County.

Troy resident Brad Boehringer is a HAM radio operator.

“We got lucky, most of the stuff went further east of us,” Boehringer said. “I heard a lot of damage reports, some limbs were down.”

>>RELATED: Damage reported as strong storms move through region

In Englewood, a tree snapped and damaged a house on Rankin Drive while the homeowner was at lunch.

Connie and Gary Brooks live next to the house that was damaged.

“I came home from picking up the dog and I said ‘Gary, look at that,’” Connie said.

The couple said they were shocked to see this happen so close to home.

News Center 7 spoke with the homeowner off-camera. He said he was trying to sell his home, but the damage complicates things.

Another tree was tangled in power lines and crushed a shed just a few streets over near the corner of Rumson Street and Magnolia Drive.

Gary said all he had to clean up were some branches, but they did lose power.

“I’ve never seen it rain horizontally, but it was raining horizontally,” Gary said.

0 of 70 Weather damage (iWitness 7) Weather damage (iWitness 7) Weather damage (iWitness 7) Weather damage (iWitness 7) Weather damage (iWitness 7) Weather damage (iWitness 7) Weather damage (iWitness 7) Weather damage (iWitness 7) Weather damage (iWitness 7) Weather damage (iWitness 7) Weather damage (iWitness 7) Weather damage (iWitness 7) Weather damage (iWitness 7) Weather damage (iWitness 7) Weather damage (iWitness 7) Weather damage (iWitness 7) Weather damage (iWitness 7) Weather damage (iWitness 7) Weather damage (iWitness 7) Weather damage (iWitness 7) Weather damage (iWitness 7) Weather damage (iWitness 7) Severe Storm Damage (iWitness 7) Severe Storm Damage (iWitness 7) Severe Storm Damage (iWitness 7) Severe Storm Damage (iWitness 7) Severe Storm Damage (iWitness 7) Severe Storm Damage (iWitness 7) Severe Storm Damage (iWitness 7) Severe Storm Damage (iWitness 7) Severe Storm Damage (iWitness 7) Severe Storm Damage (iWitness 7) Severe Storm Damage (iWitness 7) Severe Storm Damage (iWitness 7) Severe Storm Damage (iWitness 7) Severe Storm Damage (iWitness 7) Severe Storm Damage (iWitness 7) Severe Storm Damage (iWitness 7) Storm Damage in South Charleston Tree down on South Charleston Tree down in South Charleston Barn damaged in South Charleston Tree damage in Tipp City Tree down in Riverside Tree on house in Englewood Tree Down in West MIlton Tree Down in Tipp City Tree Blocks road in Troy Tree down in West MIlton Lightning hits tree in Brookville Tree damage near West Milton Tree Down in West Milton Tree blocks road in Troty Tree down in West Milton Tree down in West Milton Tree damage in West MIlton Tree on House in Englewood Tree damage in Englewood Tree down in Englewood

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group