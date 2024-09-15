Clark State College moves classes online after receiving multiple threats

SPRINGFIELD — Clark State College is moving all classes online and will close all campuses this week due to recent threats.

The college received a possible shooting threat late Saturday night and a bomb threat on Sunday, according to its website. Both threats were sent through email.

All classes will take place virtually from Sept. 14 to 20.

The college said employees will work from home and all activities are canceled.

Students with questions are asked to reach out to their instructors.

Springfield Police will have an increased security presence on campus, according to the college.

Clark State leaders are working with its wellness team and partners to provide counseling services to those who may need it.

“We understand the anxiety that such incidents can cause and we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and care,” the college said.

Anyone who may see or hear anything concerning is asked to report it to Johnny Lemen at lemenj@clarkstate.edu or 937-328-3855.

