TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed due to 2 crashes on I-75 NB in Shelby Co.

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

All lanes are closed due to two separate crashes on Interstate 75 Northbound in Shelby County, according to OSHP. ODOT cameras show all lanes are closed on I-75 NB beyond the Fair Road exit in Sidney. Several medics and officers are at the scene.

Crash on I-75 NB in Shelby Co Photo from: ODOT

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

The latest traffic conditions are also available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

© 2020 Cox Media Group