Coroner ID’s man killed after crash involving Porsche in Harrison Township

Harrison Township — The person killed in a crash involving a Porsche in Harrison Township Friday evening has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as 76-year-old Thomas Duncan.

Just before 6 p.m. Montgomery County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the area of N. Dixie Drive and Wilding Ave on report of a crash.

The preliminary investigation shows that a pickup truck operated by Duncan was traveling south on North Dixie when it entered the left turn lane.

The pickup turned in front of a northbound Prosche Boxster operated by a 33-year-old male.

The Porsche collided with the pickup, causing the pickup to overturn and come to rest on Wilding Ave.

Duncan was transported to Grandview Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Porsche was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

