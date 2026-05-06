Man falls 30 feet after being shocked by wire in Ohio

CINCINNATI — A man fell 30 feet after being shocked by an electrical wire on a roof in the Cincinnati area on Wednesday, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

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The incident happened in the 3900 block of Abington Avenue in North Avondale.

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The man was shocked by a wire while on a scaffolding next to the house.

Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Flagler told our media partner that the wire was charged at 7200 volts.

He fell off the scaffolding, 30 feet to the ground, after being shocked.

Medics transported the man to an area hospital with critical injuries, WCPO-9 reported.

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