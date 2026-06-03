Man dies from injuries in Darke County crash that killed woman

DARKE COUNTY — A second person has died after a crash in Darke County on Tuesday.

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Larry Addis, 82, of Greenville, died Tuesday afternoon, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Wednesday.

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As previously reported, a head-on crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of State Route 571.

An initial investigation found that a Ram pickup truck, driven by Addis, was traveling southeast on SR-571 when it went left of center, hitting a Toyota Prius head-on.

The driver of the Prius, 62-year-old Lorretta Biggs of Troy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Addis was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died hours later.

The crash remains under investigation.

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