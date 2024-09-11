Man charged in connection to deadly Trotwood shooting

TROTWOOD — A man is facing charges in connection to the shooting death of a 28-year-old man earlier this month.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Timothy Lynch has been charged with counts of murder an felonious assault, according to court documents.
He has entered a plea of not guilty.
TRENDING STORIES:
- FOP leaders express concerns over signed contract with city, police union
- Residents speak up at city meeting as Springfield referenced nationally, during presidential debate
- School district closed ‘due to a safety concern’ in Ohio today
As News Center 7 previously reported, on Sept. 5 Trotwood police were called to a shooting in the 8000 block of Belle Creek Lane.
Police found Erick Quiroz-Rivas shot, he was taken to the hospital where he later died.
>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 28-year-old man shot, killed in Trotwood; Coroner identifies victim
Lynch is being held on a $1 million bond in the Montgomery County Jail.
We are working to learn what led up to the shooting and how Lynch and Quiroz-Rivas knew each other.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]