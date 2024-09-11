Man charged in connection to deadly Trotwood shooting

TROTWOOD — A man is facing charges in connection to the shooting death of a 28-year-old man earlier this month.

Timothy Lynch has been charged with counts of murder an felonious assault, according to court documents.

He has entered a plea of not guilty.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Sept. 5 Trotwood police were called to a shooting in the 8000 block of Belle Creek Lane.

Police found Erick Quiroz-Rivas shot, he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Lynch is being held on a $1 million bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

We are working to learn what led up to the shooting and how Lynch and Quiroz-Rivas knew each other.

