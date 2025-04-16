Expect more officers, state troopers on local roads today

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — There will be more officers and troopers on the roads today.
Dayton Police, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) will be enforcing traffic laws in Montgomery County, according to an OSHP spokesperson.
This is a part of the Joint Traffic Enforcement Detail.
These agencies will focus on high-traffic areas in Dayton and throughout Montgomery County.
The purpose is to reduce deadly crashes and other crimes on our roads.
It runs today from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
