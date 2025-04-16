Missing woman’s body found buried in concrete under a shed

She was reported missing on April 4. — A missing 82-year-old woman has been found dead, buried in concrete, and underneath a shed in Washington state.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Detectives told our sister station KIRO TV in Seattle, that they found Marcia Norman’s body on April 9.

This came five days after she was reported missing.

TRENDING STORIES:

Detectives had recently named her handyman as a person of interest. They believe Jeffrey Zizz was the last person who saw Norman alive, KIRO TV reports.

They claim that the man built a shed on a piece of property in Olympia, Washington, the day after she was reported missing.

Detectives used power equipment to move the shed and excavate the ground underneath, KIRO TV said.

Human remains were discovered under the shed and partially encased in concrete. The coroner’s office identified the human remains as Marcia Norman, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives told KIRO TV that Zizz ran away to Montana, violating his sentence for an unrelated sex offense.

He was arrested at a Montana motel and extradited to Washington state.

Zizz is currently in jail on a no-bail hold for his probation violation.

Detectives continue to investigate.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group