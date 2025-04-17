Plane runs out of fuel, makes emergency landing in cornfield, OSHP says

REYNOLDSBURG — A pilot made an emergency landing in a cornfield after the plane ran out of fuel.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) told our news partner, WBNS TV in Columbus, that a single-engine small plane landed in a cornfield near Reynoldsburg, north of U.S. 40.

The pilot was the only person on board, OSHP said.

The flight originated in Tennessee and was scheduled to land in Akron, according to WBNS.

OSHP said no injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

