Tornado touched down in Montgomery County, NWS confirms

CENTERVILLE — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Montgomery County earlier this month.

On April 3, an EF-O tornado touched down around 12:58 a.m. in Warren County and traveled three miles to Centerville, where it ended around 1:01 a.m

The tornado had an estimated peak windspeed of 80 miles per hour, according to the NWS.

The agency said damage was also noticed in southwestern Greene County, but is believed to have been from straight-line winds as the tornado lifted before crossing the Greene County line.

This is the fifth tornado from the severe weather outbreak on April 2 and 3.

It is the fourteenth in the state this year, eight of which were within the Miami Valley.

The yearly average is around 23 tornadoes, according to Storm Center 7.

No injuries were reported.

