Busy street closed after reported motorcycle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — A crash involving a motorcycle has closed a busy Dayton street early Thursday.
Dayton officers and medics responded around 2:28 a.m. to the intersection of Wayne and Wilmington Avenues on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that officers have closed Wayne and Wilmington Avenues.
Dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that an officer had called in to report the crash.
No other details were provided.
We will update this story.
