Local hospital rescheduling some elective surgeries as anesthesia contractor ceases operations

DAYTON — A local hospital is having to reschedule some surgeries as one of its anesthesia providers ceases operations.

“We recently learned that one of our anesthesia groups will cease operations in June,” a Premier Health spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said they are working to transition those anesthesia clinicians to employment with Premier Health or other anesthesia groups used in the hospital.

“During this transition, we are rescheduling some elective surgeries at Miami Valley Hospital,” the spokesperson added.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association and Kettering Health on the impacts it could have.

We will continue to follow this story.

