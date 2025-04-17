Neighbors say noisy power plant keeps them up at night; What’s being done to fix it

Centerville, Washington Township, and Miami Township leaders met with the owner of the plant on Wednesday night to discuss solutions. — People who live in a southern Montgomery County neighborhood say a loud noise is keeping them up at night.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, a loud humming noise can be heard in a neighborhood near the Yankee Street Power Plant.

Rebecca Quinones lives in Centerville and says the sound is unbearable.

“You can’t stand to be outside, and it’s just kind of made this neighborhood unlivable for us,” Quinones says.

People living less than a mile from the plant in Washington Township said they can’t stand the noise it makes.

“Like this low deep rumbling and it goes on and on,” Megan Rushe says.

Centerville, Washington Township, and Miami Township leaders met with the owner of the plant Wednesday night to discuss solutions.

Rockland Capital, a Houston-based company, said it has doubled the usage of the plant to meet power demands and avoid penalties.

“That power plant was turned on maybe 13 times in 2015 and more recently, if you look at the data from 2024, it was turned on over 250 times,” Rushe said.

Rockland Capital said it’s working with another company on a sound study that will evaluate and potentially reduce engine noise for the next few weeks.

“And in the meantime, it comes on whenever, it turns off whenever, we have no idea,” Rushe said.

Quinones and Rushe said they are thankful that city and township leaders recognize the problem and are working with the plant to decrease the noise.

“We certainly really appreciate the support we’re getting. We just hope that it continues and that we can find a resolution to make it livable for all of us again,” Quinones said.

The results of the study are expected to be available in May.

