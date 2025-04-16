Police search for man accused of firing gun near area school

RIVERSIDE — Riverside police are looking for a man with a warrant for his arrest who is accused of firing a gun near a school in Montgomery County, according to Riverside police.

Karl Banks Jr., 33, is described as 6’4” around 235 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police say. He was last seen driving his 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan.

Banks allegedly fired a shot into the air near the 5000 block of Burkhardt on April 11 around 8 a.m. According to police, Banks had been confronted by a person about his erratic driving near St. Helens School. Police say that Banks then drove off school property and shot his firearm into the air before leaving the area.

Banks is charged with illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordinance on school premises, illegal conveyance or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordinance in a school safety zone, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and improperly discharging a firearm with intent to cause harm or panic to persons in a school zone.

If anyone has information on Banks, Riverside police ask that you contact authorities and do not approach him.

