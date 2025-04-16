Area fire chief dies after ‘brief illness’

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Greene County — A Greene County fire chief who was recently placed on administrative leave has died.

Miami Township Fire and Rescue Chief Dennis Powell died after a brief illness, according to an announcement from the department.

“Throughout his distinguished career, Chief Powell served with honor, compassion, and integrity, earning respect and admiration of his colleagues and the residents he faithfully protected,” the department said.

A celebration of life and service will be announced at a later date.

“His legacy will endure in the department he helped shape and in the countless lives he touched,” the department said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Powell was placed on administrative leave in January due to alleged misconduct and payroll issues.

This move comes after a Miami Township Fire and Rescue staff member made an “internal complaint” against Powell, according to the documents.

The complaint alleged that Powell called the firefighter on New Year’s Eve and accused them of going to the board about “payroll issues.”

Captain Nathaniel Ayers was appointed as the temporary active assistant chief in January.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

