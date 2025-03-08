Fire Chief placed on leave due to alleged misconduct, payroll issues

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Greene County — A fire chief in Greene County was placed on leave after an “internal complaint” sparked an investigation into alleged misconduct, according to records obtained by News Center 7.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Miami Township Fire and Rescue Chief Denny Powell was placed on paid administrative leave during a Board of Trustees special meeting on Jan. 28.

Miami Township Trustees Board Vice Chair Marilan Moir and Trustee Dan Hollister voted during the special meeting. Trustee Board Chair Chris Muncher did not attend.

News Center 7 obtained the formal complaint, which said Powell reportedly called the firefighter at approximately 9:09 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2024.

During the alleged call Powell “sounded mean and sounded like he was raging,” the complaint reads.

Powell reportedly accused the firefighter of going to the Board of Trustees about “payroll issues.”

The firefighter said they were talking to Captain Nathaniel Ayers about the “payroll issues” while one of the trustees was walking through the firehouse.

According to the complaint, Powell allegedly told the firefighter, “Well you just made things worse for yourself.”

The firefighter asked what Powell meant, and he allegedly said “When the trustees are in the building you need to keep your (expletive) mouths shut,” according to the complaint.

The firefighter reported that Powell repeated that phrase “four times” during the call.

The alleged phone call lasted approximately nine minutes, according to the complaint.

Additional information on the “payroll issues” was not immediately available.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Brossius, Johnson and Griggs law firm was selected to handle the investigation and “prepare any necessary charges in connection” to the complaint.

The board appointed Ayers as the temporary active assistant chief.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

