3-year-old boy shot in Ohio apartment; Police issue warrant for man allegedly involved

COLUMBUS — A 3-year-old boy was injured after he was shot inside an apartment in Ohio early Friday morning, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 700 block of Walnut Grove Court.

TRENDING STORIES:

Columbus Police Sergeant Joe Albert told WBNS-10 that the child’s mother said the boy accidentally shot himself.

The boy sustained a gunshot wound to the arm, according to police.

WBNS-10 reported that officers could not find a weapon on scene.

Medics took the child to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Franklin County Municipal Court Records indicate that the mother told police that Aaron Hughes Jr., 23, was in the apartment but left just before officers arrived.

She said she saw Hughes with the gun before leaving, according to WBNS-10 TV.

A warrant for tampering with evidence has been issued for Hughes.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477) or the Columbus Police Domestic Violence Unit at (614) 645-7225.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group