‘We just have to wing it;’ 4 baby geese rescued from local sewer

HUBER HEIGHTS — Firefighters made a special rescue in Huber Heights on Wednesday.
Huber Heights firefighters rescued four baby geese from a sewer grate, according to a social media post.
“Sometimes when it comes to rescues at (Huber Heights Fire Division), we just have to wing it… literally!” the department said on Facebook.
Video shows a baby goose coming out of the sewer grate.
“Is this our last one?” a firefighter asked.
“I think so,” the other responded.
They relocated the baby geese to a local pond.
“Some days this job really is all it’s quacked up to be!” they said.
