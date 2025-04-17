‘Ain’t fair;’ Extra charges coming out of credit union customers’ accounts

MIAMI VALLEY — Several Wright-Patt Credit Union (WPCU) customers saw extra charges coming out of their accounts and costing them money.

Some customers saw that they were charged twice on their WPCU accounts.

A retired man told News Center 7 that he was charged $150 twice for his Amazon Prime Subscription.

“This money’s floating somewhere, and that just ain’t fair,” said Tim Motko.

The credit union told News Center 7 this issued started because of VISA and affected several financial institutions around the country.

We will update this story.

