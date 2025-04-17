22-year-old man killed, second injured in crash on SR 122 in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A 22-year-old Eaton man was killed and a 53-year-old man was injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Eaton Wednesday night, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened on state Route 122 near Yost Road just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver killed in the crash was identified as Spencer Hunt, 22, of Eaton.
A preliminary investigation found Hunt’s car crossed the centerline and hit a Jeep driven by Brian Rowe, 53, of Germantown, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.
Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene. Rowe was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, Simpson said.
Alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash, according to Simpson.
State Route 122 was closed for about four hours while deputies conducted their investigation.
Additional details were not released.
