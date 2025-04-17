1 in custody after federal investigation in area neighborhood

MASON — One person is in custody after a federal investigation in Warren County on Thursday.
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched a home in the area of Sentinel Oak Drive and Sycamore View Drive in Mason, according to an FBI spokesperson.
One person was taken into custody, but further information on what charges they are facing was not available.
The suspect is expected to be in federal court around 1:30 today.
An FBI spokesperson said they anticipate they will be able to release more information after their appearance.
We will continue to follow this story.
