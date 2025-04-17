Dayton Board of Education becomes first Ohio district to reject DEI order; $50M on the line

DAYTON — The Dayton Board of Education voted to take a $50 million risk by not signing a Department of Education certificate pledging to abide by anti-discrimination guidelines.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The U.S. Department of Education said they are making sure that all schools at all levels across the country accept federal money, pledging to uphold Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination against all students.

But the superintendent and board members believe it’s a thinly veiled attempt to curb diversity, equity, and inclusion, and refused to sign it.

“We don’t need directives to be directed to treat each other with equity and fairness and inclusiveness, that is who we are,” Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lawrence recommended that the board not sign the federal certification concerning Title VI.

One member asked how they could be hurt if they did sign.

“We open ourselves up to open investigation and open scrutiny to question all moves we make internally,” Lawrence said.

Department of Education leaders said federal financial assistance is a privilege, not a right, and everyone must abide by anti-discrimination guidelines.

In a statement, the Department of Education wrote, “We have seen too many schools flout or outright violate these obligations, including by using DEI programs to discriminate against one group of Americans in favor of another based on identity characteristics in clear violation of Title VI.”

Lawrence insisted that the district spend more money on whatever students are lacking, regardless of their background.

But he admitted the district is risking a large amount of federal money.

“I think it’s close to $50 million,” he said.

Board members voted unanimously to pass a resolution that they would not sign the federal certification.

“I do support it, knowing there are a lot of risks ahead of us,” Chrisonda Goodwine said.

“Do what is right, let the consequences follow, we’re doing what is right,” Jocelyn Rhynard said.

School board members said they are the first district in Ohio to choose not to sign the certification, they are hoping others follow their lead.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group