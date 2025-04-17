Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School to open middle school for 2025-26 school year

DAYTON — Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School (CJ) will be expanding next school year to include seventh and eighth-grade students.

Beginning with the 2025-26 school year, all of the nearly 50 students from Our Lady of the Rosary School (OLR) will become CJ Middle School students.

This comes after a recent approval of a charter change by the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, the Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association (OCSAA), and CJ’s Board of Trustees.

“This is an exciting next step in our partnership with OLR and a wonderful opportunity to welcome even more students into the CJ family,” Dan Meixner, CJ president, said.

CJ has hosted OLR’s seventh and eighth graders on its campus for the past two years through a space-sharing agreement.

OLR’s assistant principal Jacki Loffer said that it has helped prepare their students for high school success.

“We’ve seen measurable improvements in academic readiness among OLR students, especially in their placement in college prep and honors courses,” Loffer said.

Officials said this will also eliminate the daily bus transportation between OLR and CJ, freeing time for expanded programming during the school day.

