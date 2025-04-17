21 injured after bus flips due to blown tire

CHESTER COUNTY, South Carolina — 21 students were injured after a blown tire caused a bus to flip on Interstate 77 South in Chester County South Carolina, according to our news partner WSOC.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon near Exit 55, blocking all southbound lanes, according to WSOC.

The Lexington County Schools District 2 busses were on their way home from a field trip with students from Pine Ridge Middle School, WSOC says.

The bus was transporting two adults and 35 students, WSOC says.

Fire crews and EMS responded to the scene with five medical helicopters, according to WSOC.

There were two other busses that were not involved in the crash, WSOC says.

