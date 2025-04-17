Florida State University shooting: 5 dead, 4 injured

Officials at Florida State University have sent an alert to students and staff saying that there is an active shooter in the area of the Student Union.

Update 1:32 p.m. ET April 17: Gov. Ron DeSantis posted to X, writing, “Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding.”

Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding. https://t.co/gT4mDwWsGC — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 17, 2025

The campus is only a few miles from the governor’s mansion and the Florida State Capitol Complex.

The FBI is responding to the scene. The agency has a small office in Tallahassee, a sub-office of its Jacksonville field office.

#FBI Jacksonville and the Tallahassee Resident Agency are on the scene at Florida State University and assisting our local law enforcement partners. Posted by FBI - Jacksonville on Thursday, April 17, 2025

Agents from both Tallahassee and Jacksonville are on the scene or on the way.

Update 1:25 p.m. ET April 17: Our sister station WFTV reported five people are dead and four were injured, according to law enforcement, who also said there were two shooters. One of the shooters is dead and the other is in custody, WFTV reported.

It is unclear if the shooter who was killed is among the number of those killed.

Update 1:17 p.m. ET April 17: Police have a suspect in custody.

Update 1:10 p.m. ET April 17: This is not the first time the campus has been the target of a school shooting. Three people were shot - two students and an employee - on Nov. 20, 2014. A gunman opened fire at the campus library just after midnight. At the time 300 to 400 students were inside studying for finals.

The gunman was shot and killed by police. No students died in that attack.

Update 12:59 p.m. ET April 17: Students who had been sheltering in place have left buildings with their hands above their heads.

I have seen multiple injured being loaded into ambulances outside the Student Union. One man was shackled by law enforcement before being taken from the scene. pic.twitter.com/OfzKCxuB1J — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) April 17, 2025

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare said it is “receiving and caring for patients.”

“At this time, details are still unfolding, and we do not yet have specific information to share,” a spokesperson said. “However, we want to assure the community that our teams are fully mobilized and prepared to provide the highest level of care and support to all those affected.”

Update 12:47 p.m. ET April 17: All events and classes on campus tonight have been canceled. Those who are not already on campus are being told not to travel to the university.

The scene at Florida State University, where there is an active shooter reported pic.twitter.com/FJgMdn4Mnl — Alicia Devine (@alicia_c_devine) April 17, 2025

Update 12:40 p.m. ET April 17: At least four people were taken to an area hospital for treatment. There is no word on their conditions or what their injuries were.

Florida State Shooter Florida State University students wait for news amid an active shooter incident at the school’s campus in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, April 17, 2025 (AP Photo/Kate Payne) (Kate Payne/AP)

Original report: FSU has activated its FSU Alert Emergency Notification & Warning System.

An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union. Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measur https://t.co/cBrbt0cLe6 — FSU Alert (@FSUAlert) April 17, 2025

Police are on the Tallahassee campus and people there are being told to seek shelter and wait for further instructions.

Some schools near the campus are under lockdown, the Leon County School District spokesperson told WCTV, but specific schools were not provided.

