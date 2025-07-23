High school band director accused of inappropriate relationship with student asks for lower bond

EATON — A high school band director made his first in-person court appearance today.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Paul Bingle, 49, was arrested on Friday after an investigation into inappropriate contact between him and a student.

He’s facing charges of sexual battery, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and grooming, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

During the court session on Wednesday, Bingle, accompanied by his private lawyer, waived his right to a pretrial hearing and requested a reduction of his $500,000 bond to $250,000.

If released, he proposed to live with his parents.

Sheriff Mike Simpson of Preble County stated, “We’re confident that there was inappropriate physical contact between this teacher and the victim.”

Court documents indicate that investigators believe Bingle had inappropriate relationships with more than one student.

The court’s decision on the bond reduction request remains pending.

