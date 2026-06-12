Arrest made in Ohio festival mass shooting

TOLEDO — One of the suspects in a mass shooting that happened at an Ohio festival over the weekend has been identified and arrested.

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Eljay Crisp-Carr, 20, was arrested on 11 counts of felonious assault for the gunfire, our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

A detective reportedly saw Crip-Carr on video “involved in an altercation with a large group of males,” according to affidavits obtained by our affiliate.

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Ka Nye Taylor, 20, was identified by Toledo police as another person of interest in this shooting.

The video allegedly shows Taylor start shooting, then Crip-Carr turns toward him and shoots back.

Taylor is not in custody at this time, but he is also wanted on 11 counts of felonious assault.

Ka Nye Taylor (Toledo Police Department)

As previously reported, 12 people were shot at the Old West End Festival in Toledo on June 6.

Investigators said the gunfire stemmed from a “dispute” between two “rival groups.”

All of the victims are in stable condition and continue to improve.

Of the 12 people shot, three of them were involved in the dispute and the remaining nine were bystanders, according to our affiliate.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Taylor are encouraged to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to their arrests.

The US Marshals Service is also offering an award of up to $5,000.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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