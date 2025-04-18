Are you ready? Kings Island opens this weekend for 2025

MASON — Kings Island is getting ready to open for the 2025 season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher will sample food and test some roller coasters this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The amusement park will officially open its doors tomorrow.

“Opening Day is just the beginning of a season full of fun, thrills, and making life-long memories at one of America’s favorite amusement parks!” the amusement park said on its website.

Kings Island is excited to open its new Soak City Water Park next month.

“With more than 50 water activities, including 40 water slides, Soak City offers entertainment options galore for all ages to experience,” it said on KI’s website.

The park will also show off what it calls River Racers. It is Ohio’s only dual-racing water coaster.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group